US military shoots down Iranian drone ‘aggressively approaching’ aircraft carrier
- The US military shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone in the Arabian Sea Tuesday after it "aggressively" approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.
- An F-35C fighter jet from the Abraham Lincoln shot the drone in self-defense, with no American service members harmed or equipment damaged, the US military said.
- The incident occurred days before scheduled nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed are still set to proceed.
- In a separate incident Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces harassed a U.S.-flagged, U.S.-crewed merchant vessel.
- "Two IRGC boats and an Iranian Mohajer drone approached M/V Stena Imperative at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker," Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson at the U.S. military's Central Command, said. The tanker sped up and continued its voyage.
