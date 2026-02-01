Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iran warns any war started by US will ‘spread across the region’

Hegseth warns Iran against developing nuclear weapons, saying US military 'prepared to deliver'
  • US President Donald Trump says that Iran is now “seriously talking” to the US, despite previous threats of military action.
  • Mr Trump declined to confirm if he had made a “final decision” on using force against Iran, indicating that diplomacy was a possibility.
  • He suggested that a negotiated deal preventing nuclear weapons would be a satisfactory outcome to the talks.
  • Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that any US attack would be met with a “strong blow” from the Iranian nation.
  • He added that any war initiated by the US would inevitably “spread across the region”.

