Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Iran’s trading partners amid deadly protests
- President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country trading with Iran, effective immediately, through a post on Truth Social.
- The announcement comes as the US considers its response to Iran's largest anti-government protests in years.
- China, the United Arab Emirates, and India are among Iran's top trading partners; China has criticized the tariff threat and vowing to protect its interests.
- No official White House documentation or legal authority for Trump's tariff declaration was provided at the time of the announcement.
- The anti-government demonstrations in Iran have resulted in 599 verified deaths, with the US saying diplomacy is its primary option while also threatening military action.