Trump claims that Iran executions have ceased

Iran closes airspace as US escalates attack threats
  • US President Donald Trump says he has been informed that executions in Iran have ceased, despite Tehran continuing fast-track trials for protesters.
  • Mr Trump had previously expressed support for Iranian protesters, promising "help is on the way" amid reports of thousands killed by security forces.
  • The UK has closed its Tehran embassy and withdrawn staff, while Poland and Italy urged their citizens to leave Iran due to the unrest.
  • Both the UK and the US are reducing personnel at military bases in Qatar, including the large US Al-Udeid air base.
  • Tehran warned regional countries of retaliation if the US initiated military action, which Mr Trump has been threatening for days.

