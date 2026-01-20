How Iran responded to Trump comments about Khamenei
- Iran issued a stark warning to Donald Trump, cautioning against any aggressive action towards its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
- The warning followed Trump's recent call for an end to Khamenei's nearly four-decade rule, where he described him as 'a sick man' and suggested 'new leadership in Iran'.
- General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesperson for Iran's armed forces, threatened to 'cut that hand' and 'set fire to their world' if aggression was extended towards their leader.
- Tensions have escalated due to a brutal crackdown on protests in Iran, with the Human Rights Activists News Agency reporting at least 4,484 deaths and 26,127 arrests.
- Amidst these developments, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is reportedly heading towards the Middle East, while Iran's police chief offered leniency to protesters who surrender within three days.