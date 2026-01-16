US aircraft carrier sent to Middle East as Iran warned over ‘grave consequences’
- The US has stated that "all options are on the table" to address Iran's brutal crackdown on economic protesters.
- Mike Waltz, an envoy for Trump, delivered this message during an emergency UN Security Council meeting requested by Washington.
- The US warned Tehran that any further killings would have "grave consequences" as a US aircraft carrier moves closer to the Middle East.
- Trump has threatened intervention but also claims to have received assurances from Iranian authorities that they will stop killing protesters and not execute those arrested.
- Iran's deputy UN ambassador accused the US of lying and direct involvement in stirring unrest, allegations which the US has dismissed.