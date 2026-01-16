Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US aircraft carrier sent to Middle East as Iran warned over ‘grave consequences’

'All options on table to stop slaughter in Iran' says US ambassador to UN
  • The US has stated that "all options are on the table" to address Iran's brutal crackdown on economic protesters.
  • Mike Waltz, an envoy for Trump, delivered this message during an emergency UN Security Council meeting requested by Washington.
  • The US warned Tehran that any further killings would have "grave consequences" as a US aircraft carrier moves closer to the Middle East.
  • Trump has threatened intervention but also claims to have received assurances from Iranian authorities that they will stop killing protesters and not execute those arrested.
  • Iran's deputy UN ambassador accused the US of lying and direct involvement in stirring unrest, allegations which the US has dismissed.
