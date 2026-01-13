Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elon Musk’s Starlink ‘jammed’ by Iran as internet blackout grips country

Shocking Iranian video footage shows bodies strewn outside morgue after vicious crackdown
  • Tehran implemented a near-total internet blackout during widespread protests against the country's economic crisis, with human rights groups reporting over 540 protester deaths.
  • Demonstrators hoped Elon Musk's Starlink service could provide connectivity, but experts state it is not a quick solution for 90 million people due to limited hardware and attacks on its service.
  • Starlink connectivity was targeted by GPS jamming as the blackout began, though some information has still emerged from devices connected to the service.
  • While direct-to-cell satellite technology could offer broader connectivity, it would be a costly, long-term project requiring significant investment.
  • The internet blackout is part of the Iranian regime's long-term strategy to centralise internet control, a tactic previously used to suppress protests, notably in 2009 and 2019.
