Third day of major protests in Iran as hundreds of demonstrators block roads
- Widespread protests have erupted across Iran, with students and shopkeepers demonstrating against the soaring cost of living and economic hardship.
- Hundreds of students rallied in Tehran for a third day, following earlier demonstrations by bazaar merchants who chanted slogans and occupied roads.
- Some Iranians have taken to social media to voice their outrage with one user, Soroosh Dadkhah, writing that high prices and corruption had led people “to the point of explosion”.
- The Iranian government, facing mounting pressure, has taken the unusual step of seeking dialogue with protesters, acknowledging their grievances stem from economic pressures.
- The protests occur amidst significant economic strain, including the rial losing nearly half its value and inflation reaching 42.5%, exacerbated by US sanctions reimposed by Donald Trump in 2018.