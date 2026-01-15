Iran’s protests ‘smothered’ after violent crackdown and internet outage
- Nationwide protests challenging Iran’s theocracy appear increasingly suppressed following a week-long internet shutdown and an escalated crackdown by authorities.
- Activists claim at least 2,615 people have been killed, with reports from Tehran indicating a reduction in protest activity and fading gunfire.
- Iranian state media has announced widespread arrests, targeting individuals labelled as 'terrorists' and those attempting to use Starlink satellite internet.
- Justice Minister Amin Hossein Rahimi stated that anyone participating in gatherings since 8 January is considered a 'criminal', as the protests began on 28 December over the collapsing Iranian rial.
- Amidst domestic efforts to assert control, Iran briefly shut its airspace on Thursday, a move previously seen during conflicts, while the US relocated personnel and issued warnings to diplomats in the region.