At least 5,000 have been killed during Iran’s nationwide protests
- Iranian officials claim 5,000 people, including 500 security personnel, have died during recent protests, blaming "terrorists and armed rioters".
- Human rights groups, such as HRANA, report a lower death toll of 3,308 and over 24,000 arrests, contrasting with official figures.
- The nationwide demonstrations, which began on 28 December over economic hardship, escalated into calls for an end to clerical rule, marking the deadliest period of dissent since 1979.
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei branded Donald Trump a "criminal" for supporting protesters, while Trump claimed Iranian leaders called off executions and suggested new leadership for Iran.
- Iran's judiciary indicated that executions for "Mohareb" (waging war against God) may still proceed, as the violent crackdown appears to have largely quelled the unrest.