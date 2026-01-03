Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iran protests turn fiery as eyewitness video shows burning vehicles

Eyewitness video shows cars burning in Iran protests
  • Eyewitness video shows cars burning and overturned outside a police station in Azna, Iran, amidst widespread protests.
  • Analysts describe these as the biggest protests in the country for years, with demonstrators clashing with security forces.
  • The unrest is fuelled by economic hardship, skyrocketing inflation, and general discontent with the government.
  • Protests have spread from Tehran to numerous other cities across Iran, with demonstrators chanting and confronting authorities.
  • The footage captures flames and damaged vehicles, highlighting the escalating tensions.
