Iran death toll reaches grim milestone as all US citizens told to leave
- An Iranian official has reported that approximately 2,000 people, including security personnel, have died during the crackdown on protests in Iran, a figure not independently verified.
- The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk, expressed 'horror' over the violence, with the reported death toll significantly exceeding activist figures amid an internet blackout.
- Donald Trump is considering military action against Tehran and has imposed new sanctions, threatening 25 per cent US tariffs on countries conducting business with Iran.
- US citizens have been ordered to leave Iran immediately due to the potential for US military action.
- The US virtual embassy in Tehran advised Americans to depart or seek secure locations and maintain a low profile, without relying on US government assistance.