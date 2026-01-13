Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iran death toll reaches grim milestone as all US citizens told to leave

White House says Trump isn't ruling out miliary action against Iran over protests
  • An Iranian official has reported that approximately 2,000 people, including security personnel, have died during the crackdown on protests in Iran, a figure not independently verified.
  • The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk, expressed 'horror' over the violence, with the reported death toll significantly exceeding activist figures amid an internet blackout.
  • Donald Trump is considering military action against Tehran and has imposed new sanctions, threatening 25 per cent US tariffs on countries conducting business with Iran.
  • US citizens have been ordered to leave Iran immediately due to the potential for US military action.
  • The US virtual embassy in Tehran advised Americans to depart or seek secure locations and maintain a low profile, without relying on US government assistance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in