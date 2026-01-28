Iran issues chilling response to Trump’s threat and armada deployment
- Iran has responded to Trump’s recent round of threats, saying it is open to discussions but would defend itself if provoked.
- "Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!" its mission to the UN said in a post on X.
- The statement comes after Trump sent a “massive armada” and the warship USS Abraham Lincoln to the Middle East after threatening strikes in Iran over mass killings of protesters in the country.
- The US president’s latest threats against Iran appear to focus on the country’s nuclear program, with Trump writing earlier Wednesday, “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties.”
- Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the Iranian supreme leader, said any military action by the US will be considered the “beginning of a war.”