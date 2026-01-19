When Iran could lift its internet blackout
- A senior Iranian parliament member announced that the internet blackout, imposed during the country's most severe domestic unrest since 1979, may be lifted within days.
- This potential restoration follows a week of relative calm after widespread anti-government protests were violently suppressed across Iran.
- During the period of unrest, state television was reportedly hacked, briefly broadcasting speeches by Donald Trump and the exiled son of Iran's last shah, calling for public revolt.
- The protests, which began in late December, were quelled in three days of mass violence, with an anonymous Iranian official reporting over 5,000 deaths, including 500 security personnel.
- Iranian authorities claim armed crowds, incited by foreign enemies, attacked hospitals and mosques, while opponents accuse them of opening fire on peaceful demonstrators.