When Iran could lift its internet blackout

Exiled royal says he is ‘uniquely positioned’ to lead Iran
  • A senior Iranian parliament member announced that the internet blackout, imposed during the country's most severe domestic unrest since 1979, may be lifted within days.
  • This potential restoration follows a week of relative calm after widespread anti-government protests were violently suppressed across Iran.
  • During the period of unrest, state television was reportedly hacked, briefly broadcasting speeches by Donald Trump and the exiled son of Iran's last shah, calling for public revolt.
  • The protests, which began in late December, were quelled in three days of mass violence, with an anonymous Iranian official reporting over 5,000 deaths, including 500 security personnel.
  • Iranian authorities claim armed crowds, incited by foreign enemies, attacked hospitals and mosques, while opponents accuse them of opening fire on peaceful demonstrators.
