Family of Iranian protester had to ‘pay for the bullet that killed their son’

Vance says 'another option on the table' if no nuclear deal reached with Iran
  • An Iranian family was reportedly forced to pay for the bullet that killed their 37-year-old son, Hooman, during recent anti-regime protests in Lahijan.
  • Hooman was shot with a military bullet by security forces while demonstrating, with his aunt stating he was unarmed.
  • His family discovered his body among many others in containers at hospitals after a brutal crackdown on protesters.
  • Families of victims, including Hooman's, were allegedly compelled to pay for costs like ammunition and mortuary fees, and sign documents preventing them from speaking out.
  • The Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has since apologised for the extent of the crackdown, acknowledging the harm caused to those involved.
