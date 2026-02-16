Family of Iranian protester had to ‘pay for the bullet that killed their son’
- An Iranian family was reportedly forced to pay for the bullet that killed their 37-year-old son, Hooman, during recent anti-regime protests in Lahijan.
- Hooman was shot with a military bullet by security forces while demonstrating, with his aunt stating he was unarmed.
- His family discovered his body among many others in containers at hospitals after a brutal crackdown on protesters.
- Families of victims, including Hooman's, were allegedly compelled to pay for costs like ammunition and mortuary fees, and sign documents preventing them from speaking out.
- The Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has since apologised for the extent of the crackdown, acknowledging the harm caused to those involved.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks