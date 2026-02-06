Mass executions planned as ‘systematic repression’ takes hold in Iran
- Iran is undergoing a new phase of systematic repression, marked by a sharp increase in military raids on protesters' homes and an unprecedented demand for the death penalty, several lawyers have told Independent Persian.
- Lawyers report thousands of arrests, often without legal process, with severe charges like 'moharebeh' (waging war against God) being levied, potentially leading to execution.
- Detainees, including many under 18, are denied legal representation, and their families face threats if they seek information or speak to the media.
- Security forces conduct warrantless home raids, confiscate belongings, and subject individuals to forced confessions in undisclosed detention centres.
- Iranian lawyers warn of the imminent risk of mass executions if the international community does not intervene.
