Why tensions are rising between the EU and Iran

Trump fires back at Iranian supreme leader's 'regional war' warning
  • Iran summoned all European Union ambassadors to protest the bloc's designation of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terror group.
  • The EU's decision followed reports of thousands killed during Iran's crackdown on protesters.
  • In retaliation, Iran listed EU armies as 'terrorist groups', a designation the European Commission has since rejected.
  • Separately, Donald Trump expressed hope for a deal with Iran.
  • Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that any US attack would trigger a 'regional war', while stating Iran does not initiate conflicts.
