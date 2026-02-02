Why tensions are rising between the EU and Iran
- Iran summoned all European Union ambassadors to protest the bloc's designation of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terror group.
- The EU's decision followed reports of thousands killed during Iran's crackdown on protesters.
- In retaliation, Iran listed EU armies as 'terrorist groups', a designation the European Commission has since rejected.
- Separately, Donald Trump expressed hope for a deal with Iran.
- Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that any US attack would trigger a 'regional war', while stating Iran does not initiate conflicts.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks