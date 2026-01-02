Widespread Iranian economy protests result in numerous deaths
- Widespread demonstrations, triggered by Iran's ailing economy, have resulted in at least seven fatalities among security forces and protesters across four cities in rural provinces.
- The protests, which occurred on Wednesday and Thursday, are the largest since 2022 but have not matched the intensity or scale of those following Mahsa Amini's death.
- A volunteer from the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's Basij force was killed, and 13 other security personnel were injured, with authorities blaming 'rioters' for the death.
- Officials attribute the unrest to significant economic pressures, including inflation and the rapid depreciation of the Iranian rial, which has fallen to 1.4 million rials to the US dollar.
- The government has responded with arrests, including 20 in Kouhdasht, and a public holiday was declared, possibly to deter further gatherings.