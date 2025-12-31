Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New proposal to address indefinite jail terms

Starmer hits out at 'really shocking' IPP case
  • Peers have tabled fresh proposals in the House of Lords to address the situation of almost 2,500 prisoners still serving abolished Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentences.
  • Edward Garnier KC, a former solicitor general under the Conservative government, has proposed forming a specialist panel of 12 judges to review each IPP case, considering factors like offending, time served, and risk, to decide on release on licence.
  • Another amendment, tabled by John Thomas, suggests that IPP prisoners should be given a release date within two years of their next parole hearing.
  • These proposals aim to rectify the injustice of IPP sentences, which were abolished in 2012 but not retrospectively, leading to indefinite detention and a significant number of suicides among prisoners.
  • The government has resisted resentencing IPP prisoners, citing public protection concerns, but has proposed allowing released IPP prisoners to apply for licence termination after two years in the community, down from three.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in