Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

iPhone 17e: Everything we know about launch, updates and price

Alex Lee
Apple IPhone 16e
  • Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17e at a special "Apple Experience" event in early March, with speculation pointing to 4 March.
  • The new handset is rumoured to feature the same A19 chip as the flagship iPhone 17 and could introduce MagSafe wireless charging for the first time.
  • Pricing for the iPhone 17e is anticipated to remain consistent with its predecessor, starting at £599 for the 128GB model.
  • Design-wise, the iPhone 17e is expected to largely resemble the iPhone 16e, retaining a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a notch.
  • While the 48MP rear camera is likely to be unchanged, there is speculation of an upgrade to an 18MP front-facing selfie camera.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in