Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The surprising reason Gen Z has started investing in the stock market

Criminal investigation launched into allegations Mandelson passed market-sensitive information to Epstein
  • A growing number of people under 40 are opting to invest in stocks rather than purchasing homes, according to new data from the JPMorgan Chase Institute.
  • The share of 25 to 39-year-olds making at least yearly transfers into investment accounts more than tripled between 2013 and 2023, reaching 14.4 per cent.
  • The number of 26-year-olds who have moved money into investment accounts since turning 22 has surged from 8 per cent in 2015 to 40 per cent by May 2025.
  • George Eckerd, research director at the JPMorgan Chase Institute, attributes this trend to the stock market's strong performance and the increased accessibility of digital trading tools.
  • Individuals like Laura Wight, 33, and Helen Bovington, 23, have found success and flexibility through stock market investments, with one seeing a 66 per cent return over six years.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in