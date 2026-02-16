The surprising reason Gen Z has started investing in the stock market
- A growing number of people under 40 are opting to invest in stocks rather than purchasing homes, according to new data from the JPMorgan Chase Institute.
- The share of 25 to 39-year-olds making at least yearly transfers into investment accounts more than tripled between 2013 and 2023, reaching 14.4 per cent.
- The number of 26-year-olds who have moved money into investment accounts since turning 22 has surged from 8 per cent in 2015 to 40 per cent by May 2025.
- George Eckerd, research director at the JPMorgan Chase Institute, attributes this trend to the stock market's strong performance and the increased accessibility of digital trading tools.
- Individuals like Laura Wight, 33, and Helen Bovington, 23, have found success and flexibility through stock market investments, with one seeing a 66 per cent return over six years.
