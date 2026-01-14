Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why four NASA astronauts are being evacuated from the International Space Station

The International Space Station has never previously experienced a medical evacuation in the 25 years it has been inhabited by astronauts
  • Four International Space Station (ISS) crew members are preparing for an early return to Earth due to an undisclosed medical issue affecting one astronaut.
  • This marks the first medical evacuation from the ISS in its 25-year history of continuous habitation.
  • The affected astronaut's identity and specific health concern remain undisclosed, though they are reported to be in a stable condition.
  • The Crew-11 mission, comprising astronauts from Nasa, Roscosmos, and JAXA, will return aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.
  • The return is scheduled for Wednesday at 10.05pm UK time, with a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of California.
