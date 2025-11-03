New study reveals whether intermittent fasting impacts thinking skills
- New research contradicts the common belief that skipping meals or intermittent fasting acutely impairs mental sharpness in adults.
- A study published by the American Psychological Association found that intermittent fasting is unlikely to affect most adults' thinking in the short term.
- Lead author David Moreau noted that cognitive performance remained remarkably stable across a broad range of diverse tasks, challenging widespread assumptions about hunger's impact.
- Researchers analysed 71 existing studies involving 3,484 healthy adults, concluding there was generally no consistent evidence that short-term fasting impaired mental performance.
- While fasting may offer health benefits beyond weight loss, some evidence suggests cognitive declines in children and potentially after more than 12 hours of fasting, particularly in food-related tasks.