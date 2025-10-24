Instagram adds watch history feature for Reels
- Instagram has launched a new watch history section, enabling users to re-watch old Reels without having to save them.
- Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced the feature, explaining it is accessible via “profile,” “settings” and then “your activity.”
- The new functionality allows users to sort their watch history by date, specify date ranges and filter Reels by the account that posted them.
- This update has been well-received by users, who expressed enthusiasm for the convenience it offers.
- The introduction of a watch history feature brings Instagram in line with rival platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, which already provide similar options.