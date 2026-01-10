Instagram users warned over suspicious password reset emails
- Instagram users worldwide are receiving unexpected password reset emails, prompting warnings about potential phishing attempts.
- Cybersecurity experts advise caution, urging users not to click on links within these suspicious emails, even if they appear legitimate.
- Instagram confirms that official password reset emails originate solely from domains ending in @mail.instagram.com, distinguishing them from potential scams.
- The recent surge in these emails is potentially linked to a data breach where details of 17.5 million Instagram accounts were posted online.
- To enhance security, Instagram recommends enabling two-factor authentication and using unique, strong passwords for email accounts.