Millions warned of Instagram password reset emails
- Instagram users worldwide are receiving unexpected password reset emails, prompting warnings against clicking suspicious links.
- Cybersecurity experts suggest these emails are likely phishing attempts, designed to trick users into revealing account information.
- Instagram states that official password reset emails originate solely from @mail.instagram.com, advising caution with other senders.
- The surge in these emails may be connected to a recent data breach involving 17.5 million Instagram accounts posted on BreachForums.
- Users are urged to enable two-factor authentication and use unique passwords for their email accounts to enhance security.