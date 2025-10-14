Instagram confirms new changes for teen users
- Meta is implementing new default restrictions for teenagers on Instagram, limiting them to PG-13-rated content.
- Teenagers will require parental permission to alter these new content settings, which aim to filter out strong language, risky stunts, and potentially harmful behaviours.
- The update follows persistent criticism regarding the platform's impact on children, with recent reports finding that teen accounts were recommended age-inappropriate and harmful content.
- New measures include preventing teens from following accounts that regularly share unsuitable content and blocking their interaction with such profiles.
- Meta is also expanding its blocking of sensitive search terms and applying the PG-13 standard to AI chats and experiences for teenage users.