Instagram confirms new changes for teen users

Celebrating Instagram's 15th Birthday and how it became the powerhouse it is today
  • Meta is implementing new default restrictions for teenagers on Instagram, limiting them to PG-13-rated content.
  • Teenagers will require parental permission to alter these new content settings, which aim to filter out strong language, risky stunts, and potentially harmful behaviours.
  • The update follows persistent criticism regarding the platform's impact on children, with recent reports finding that teen accounts were recommended age-inappropriate and harmful content.
  • New measures include preventing teens from following accounts that regularly share unsuitable content and blocking their interaction with such profiles.
  • Meta is also expanding its blocking of sensitive search terms and applying the PG-13 standard to AI chats and experiences for teenage users.
