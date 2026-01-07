Why one UK village is having its ‘worst winter in 25 years’
- The village of Insch in Aberdeenshire has experienced significant snowfall, with locals describing it as one of the worst winters in 25 years.
- Resident Doug Griffin reported snow drifts of 30cm on Wednesday, following depths of around 50cm on Tuesday.
- The severe weather has effectively cut off the village, making it impossible for residents to leave for several days.
- Local shops, including the Co-Op, have seen shelves emptied due to delivery lorries being unable to access the village.
- Despite the challenges, residents are assisting each other, with some comparing the situation to the food shortages experienced during the pandemic.