South Korean rocket crashes to ground after failed launch in Brazil
- Brazil's space ambitions faced a significant setback after a commercial rocket launch from its Alcantara Space Center crashed shortly after liftoff.
- The rocket, operated by South Korean company Innospace, suffered an unspecified malfunction just 30 seconds into its flight, falling within a pre-designated safety zone with no injuries.
- Innospace CEO Kim Soo-jong expressed deep regret to shareholders, and the incident caused the company's shares to plunge by nearly 29% in Seoul.
- This failure echoes a 2003 incident at Alcantara where a rocket explosion killed 21 people, significantly delaying Brazil's space programme.
- Despite the setback, Innospace considers the data gathered a "significant achievement" and plans another commercial launch in the first half of 2026.