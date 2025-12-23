Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

South Korean rocket crashes to ground after failed launch in Brazil

South Korea rocket crashes after launch as company cuts livestream
  • Brazil's space ambitions faced a significant setback after a commercial rocket launch from its Alcantara Space Center crashed shortly after liftoff.
  • The rocket, operated by South Korean company Innospace, suffered an unspecified malfunction just 30 seconds into its flight, falling within a pre-designated safety zone with no injuries.
  • Innospace CEO Kim Soo-jong expressed deep regret to shareholders, and the incident caused the company's shares to plunge by nearly 29% in Seoul.
  • This failure echoes a 2003 incident at Alcantara where a rocket explosion killed 21 people, significantly delaying Brazil's space programme.
  • Despite the setback, Innospace considers the data gathered a "significant achievement" and plans another commercial launch in the first half of 2026.
