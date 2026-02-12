Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

During historic season for flu cases, US sees new strain rise quickly

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types of flu and colds? | Decomplicated
  • A new, highly contagious influenza B strain is increasing across the US, particularly affecting children with more severe symptoms such as seizures, vomiting, and diarrhea.
  • Influenza B accounted for nearly a quarter of nationwide flu cases in late January, typically surging after the main influenza A season peak.
  • This flu season has already recorded 22 million cases and 12,000 deaths, including 60 child fatalities.
  • Around 90 per cent of the children who have died from the flu this season were unvaccinated.
  • Health officials warn that flu activity is not over, with seven US states currently experiencing the highest levels of infection, and vaccination remains the best protection.
