During historic season for flu cases, US sees new strain rise quickly
- A new, highly contagious influenza B strain is increasing across the US, particularly affecting children with more severe symptoms such as seizures, vomiting, and diarrhea.
- Influenza B accounted for nearly a quarter of nationwide flu cases in late January, typically surging after the main influenza A season peak.
- This flu season has already recorded 22 million cases and 12,000 deaths, including 60 child fatalities.
- Around 90 per cent of the children who have died from the flu this season were unvaccinated.
- Health officials warn that flu activity is not over, with seven US states currently experiencing the highest levels of infection, and vaccination remains the best protection.
