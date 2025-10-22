The items most drastically hit by inflation revealed
- The UK's annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 3.8 per cent in September, holding steady from the previous month.
- This stability was attributed to rising costs for items such as air travel, petrol, and chocolate being balanced by easing prices in areas like live entertainment and rail tickets.
- Air fares saw a significant 5.5 per cent year-on-year increase, a sharp reversal from August, while chocolate prices surged by an average of 18.1 per cent.
- Inflation for live events, including theatre and cinema tickets, slowed dramatically to just 0.1 per cent in September, a considerable drop from 7.0 per cent in August.
- Annual food price inflation decreased to 4.3 per cent last month, down from 4.8 per cent in August, with prices easing for many everyday groceries.