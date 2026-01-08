Three viruses that could cause unexpected infections in 2026
- Scientists are monitoring several viruses for 2026, as evolving pathogens, climate change, increased population density, and global travel contribute to new viral threats.
- Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1, or bird flu, is a significant concern, particularly after its spread to dairy cattle in the US, raising fears of potential human-to-human transmission.
- Mpox, which caused a global outbreak in 2022, has become established worldwide, with recent increases in the more severe clade I cases reported in central Africa and the US.
- The Oropouche virus, carried by mosquitoes and biting midges, is expanding its range beyond the Amazon region, with outbreaks likely to continue affecting travellers across the Americas.
- Other ongoing viral threats include chikungunya, rising measles cases due to declining vaccination rates, and a potential resurgence of HIV, alongside the constant risk of new, undiscovered pathogens.