Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Devastating flooding in Indonesia as death toll rises to 900

Aerial footage shows Indonesian flood devastation as ruined infrastructure delays aid
  • Devastating floods and landslides across Sumatra, Indonesia, have resulted in over 900 fatalities and left 410 people missing, with similar storm systems also affecting Thailand and Malaysia.
  • Survivors in Aceh Tamiang are enduring desperate conditions, often having to trek for an hour over treacherous terrain to access vital aid from volunteer centres.
  • Local government officials have urged Jakarta to declare a national emergency to unlock additional funds, though President Prabowo Subianto believes current arrangements are adequate.
  • Environmental groups attribute the amplified damage from the floods to widespread deforestation linked to mining and logging activities in the affected regions.
  • Indonesia's environment ministry has launched an investigation into companies suspected of clearing forests in flood-affected zones, temporarily suspending their operations and mandating environmental audits.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in