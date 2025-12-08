Devastating flooding in Indonesia as death toll rises to 900
- Devastating floods and landslides across Sumatra, Indonesia, have resulted in over 900 fatalities and left 410 people missing, with similar storm systems also affecting Thailand and Malaysia.
- Survivors in Aceh Tamiang are enduring desperate conditions, often having to trek for an hour over treacherous terrain to access vital aid from volunteer centres.
- Local government officials have urged Jakarta to declare a national emergency to unlock additional funds, though President Prabowo Subianto believes current arrangements are adequate.
- Environmental groups attribute the amplified damage from the floods to widespread deforestation linked to mining and logging activities in the affected regions.
- Indonesia's environment ministry has launched an investigation into companies suspected of clearing forests in flood-affected zones, temporarily suspending their operations and mandating environmental audits.