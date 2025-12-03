Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Indonesia to repatriate two Dutch drug traffickers – saving one from death row

Indonesia's chief minister for law and human rights, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, and Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia, Marc Gerritsen, agree on the transfer of two Dutch nationals
Indonesia's chief minister for law and human rights, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, and Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia, Marc Gerritsen, agree on the transfer of two Dutch nationals (REUTERS)
  • Indonesia and the Netherlands have signed an agreement for the repatriation of two elderly Dutch nationals convicted of drug trafficking offences.
  • Siegfried Mets, 74, was sentenced to death in 2008 for smuggling ecstasy, and Ali Tokman, 65, was sentenced to death in 2015 for MDMA, both having served over a decade in Indonesian prisons.
  • The Dutch government requested their return on humanitarian grounds due to their poor health, a request approved by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
  • Upon arrival in Amsterdam, the men will continue serving their sentences in Dutch prisons, with Mets's death sentence converting to life imprisonment under Dutch law.
  • This agreement, signed by officials in Jakarta and Amsterdam, illustrates the good cooperation between the two countries in justice and law.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in