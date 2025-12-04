Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travellers stranded as airline cancels more than 200 flights

IndiGo Flight Delays Spark Chaos at Indian Airports
  • IndiGo cancelled over 200 flights on Wednesday, causing significant disruption and chaotic scenes at major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.
  • This latest round of cancellations follows more than 1,200 flights cancelled by the airline in November.
  • The airline attributed the disruptions to a combination of adverse weather conditions, increased congestion, and new government-mandated crew rostering rules.
  • Thousands of travellers were left stranded and confused, with many expressing anger and disbelief at the situation.
  • India's aviation regulator has requested a report from IndiGo and is investigating the situation to reduce cancellations and delays for passengers.
