Travellers stranded as airline cancels more than 200 flights
- IndiGo cancelled over 200 flights on Wednesday, causing significant disruption and chaotic scenes at major Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.
- This latest round of cancellations follows more than 1,200 flights cancelled by the airline in November.
- The airline attributed the disruptions to a combination of adverse weather conditions, increased congestion, and new government-mandated crew rostering rules.
- Thousands of travellers were left stranded and confused, with many expressing anger and disbelief at the situation.
- India's aviation regulator has requested a report from IndiGo and is investigating the situation to reduce cancellations and delays for passengers.