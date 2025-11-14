Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

University professor punished over using MAGA symbol in white supremacy lesson

Students walk to and from classes on the Indiana University campus (file image)
Students walk to and from classes on the Indiana University campus (file image) (The Associated Press)
  • An Indiana University professor, Jessica Adams, was removed from teaching a social justice class after using a graphic that listed the "Make America Great Again" slogan as a form of white supremacy.
  • A student complained about the teaching aid to Senator Jim Banks, who then forwarded the complaint to university officials, prompting an investigation.
  • The university cited a recently passed state law requiring "intellectual diversity" at state educational institutions in its decision to investigate Adams.
  • Adams stated the graphic is widely used and necessary for discussing structural racism, arguing she was within her remit given the course's subject matter.
  • The Indiana University Bloomington chapter of the Association of University Professors accused the school of mishandling the investigation and using the state law to stifle intellectual diversity.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in