India train crash leaves at least five dead and several people injured
- A passenger train collided with a cargo train in central India on Tuesday, resulting in at least five deaths and several injuries.
- The incident occurred near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, when the passenger train struck the goods train from behind, causing some carriages to overturn.
- Rescue teams are currently working to cut through the train wreckage to free passengers who are trapped inside.
- Indian Railways has deployed all resources for rescue efforts and has launched an inquiry into the cause of the accident.
- Train collisions are not uncommon in India, often linked to aging infrastructure and human error, with a previous major crash in 2023 killing over 280 people.