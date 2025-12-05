Modi confirms India’s stance on Ukraine-Russia war during Putin visit
- Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India for the annual Russia-India summit, where discussions focused on strengthening defence and trade ties, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India's position is for peace, supporting all efforts towards a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.
- Putin indicated that Russia is collaborating with the US and other partners on a potential peaceful settlement for the Ukraine conflict.
- Despite pressure from Western nations, India continues to purchase discounted Russian oil and is seeking faster delivery of S-400 missile systems and upgrades for its Russian-made fighter jets.
- The visit has drawn criticism from European envoys, who issued a joint statement condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, highlighting India's delicate balancing act between its long-standing ally Russia and its relations with the West.