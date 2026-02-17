Three men sentenced to death in India for vicious rape and murder
- Three men have been sentenced to death in India for the rape of an Israeli tourist and her Indian homestay host, and the murder of a male tourist, during a violent attack in Hampi, Karnataka.
- The incident took place on 6 March 2025, near Sanapur Lake, where a group of tourists were attacked while stargazing and camping.
- Mallesh, Sai, and Sharanappa were convicted on 6 February of gang-rape, attempted murder, and robbery, among other offences.
- The district court in Koppal classified the case as “rarest of rare” due to its brutality, stressing the need to uphold the rule of law and safeguard public safety, particularly for tourists.
- The attack drew international condemnation and reignited concerns over the safety of women and foreign tourists in India, where reports of sexual assaults are prevalent.
