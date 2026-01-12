Politician becomes delivery driver for the day as workers demand better conditions
- An Indian politician, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, spent a day working as a delivery driver to highlight the challenging conditions faced by gig economy workers.
- On Monday, 12 January, Chadha wore a Blinkit uniform and participated in collecting and transporting deliveries.
- This action followed his involvement in a recent nationwide strike by gig workers, who were demanding improved working conditions, better pay, and legislative protection.
- Chadha stated that gig workers are experiencing 'systemic exploitation hidden behind apps and algorithms'.
- Workers have voiced concerns about significant pressure and compromised safety due to strict requirements, such as delivering items in under 10 minutes.