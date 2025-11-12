Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge crocodile rescued from construction area

The crocodile was estimated to weigh 150kg (stock image)
The crocodile was estimated to weigh 150kg (stock image) (Getty/iStock)
  • A 9.5-foot crocodile was successfully rescued from a 30-foot-deep pit at a bullet train construction site in Gujarat, India.
  • The pit was dug for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project near the Vishwamitri river, an area known for its large crocodile population.
  • Construction workers alerted local wildlife activist Hemant Vadhwana to the trapped reptile, estimated to weigh around 150kg.
  • A forest department team conducted an hours-long operation, utilising a hydraulic crane to lift the crocodile to safety.
  • This marks the second such rescue in a short period, highlighting how crocodiles from the nearby river often stray into the construction area.

