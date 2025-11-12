Huge crocodile rescued from construction area
- A 9.5-foot crocodile was successfully rescued from a 30-foot-deep pit at a bullet train construction site in Gujarat, India.
- The pit was dug for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project near the Vishwamitri river, an area known for its large crocodile population.
- Construction workers alerted local wildlife activist Hemant Vadhwana to the trapped reptile, estimated to weigh around 150kg.
- A forest department team conducted an hours-long operation, utilising a hydraulic crane to lift the crocodile to safety.
- This marks the second such rescue in a short period, highlighting how crocodiles from the nearby river often stray into the construction area.