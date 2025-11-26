Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What a freeze on income tax thresholds means for you

Anna Wise
Budget is 'fair and credible' for working people, says Reeves
  • The freeze on income tax thresholds has been extended until the 2030-2031 tax year for taxpayers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
  • This extension is projected to raise £7.6 billion in revenue by 2030 and will lead to an increase in the number of UK taxpayers.
  • The policy relies on 'fiscal drag', where more people are pulled into higher tax brackets as their wages rise with inflation, without the tax thresholds being adjusted.
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that by 2029-30, an additional 780,000 people will start paying income tax, and 920,000 more will move into the higher tax rate.
  • The frozen personal allowance means more part-time minimum wage workers will begin paying income tax, while the Chancellor may have avoided directly increasing income tax rates.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in