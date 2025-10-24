Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rachel Reeves might break a Labour manifesto pledge

Reeves blames Brexit for Britain's election woes
  • Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering raising income tax to address an estimated public finance shortfall between £30bn and £50bn.
  • This potential move would contradict Labour's pre-election pledge not to increase taxes on working people.
  • Options being discussed include adding 1p to the basic rate of income tax or raising higher and additional rates.
  • Advisers suggest a bolder approach to tax rises could provide more financial 'headroom' and prevent further increases later in the parliament.
  • Other potential tax measures include higher charges for professionals using limited liability partnerships and a 'mansion tax' on expensive homes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in