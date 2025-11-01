Starmer warned over ‘plan to increase income tax’
- Senior Labour ministers fear that rumoured plans to raise income tax by 2p could significantly backfire, breaking a manifesto pledge and eroding voter trust.
- The Treasury is reportedly considering a 2p income tax increase alongside a 2p cut in national insurance, despite Labour's commitment not to raise income tax, VAT, or employee national insurance contributions.
- Key cabinet members, including Darren Jones, Pat McFadden, Shabana Mahmood, and Steve Reed, have reportedly expressed concerns over the potential tax hikes.
- Leading pollsters, such as Professor Sir John Curtice, have likened the potential move to the Liberal Democrats' damaging 'tuition fee moment' in 2010.
- The Chancellor faces a financial shortfall of between £30bn and £40bn, with economists urging an income tax rise, while some ministers advocate for exploring welfare savings instead.