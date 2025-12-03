Isolated Imran Khan facing ‘mental torture’ in jail after death rumours
- Imran Khan's sister, Uzma Khan, confirmed he is alive and in good health after her first family visit in weeks to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.
- Despite his physical well-being, Khan is reportedly furious about the 'mental torture' of solitary confinement, which he claims is worse than physical abuse.
- Uzma Khan stated that Pakistan's powerful army chief, Asim Munir, is responsible for her brother's current conditions.
- Khan is serving multiple prison terms since 2023 on charges he and his supporters allege are politically motivated to block his career.
- Khan's spokesperson criticised the restrictions on family visits, thanking international media for highlighting the issue and pushing for access.