Asylum seekers to face 20-year wait for UK settlement under new laws
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to announce a radical overhaul of the UK's immigration system, moving away from EU law.
- The reforms include scrapping the statutory duty to provide housing and financial support to asylum seekers, with automatic handouts ending.
- Refugees arriving via small boats or lorries will face a 20-year wait before they can apply for permanent settlement in Britain, an increase from the current five years.
- Support for asylum seekers could be removed if they have assets, fail to comply with removal directions, engage in criminality, or work illegally.
- The changes, inspired by Denmark's strict asylum policy, aim to restore public trust, reduce incentives for illegal migration, and address record-high asylum applications.