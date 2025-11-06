Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New immigration rules to prevent foreign students settling ‘will cost UK billions’

Related: UK borders chief stumped when asked how Brexit has helped “secure our borders”
  • A Home Office assessment indicates that Labour's proposed immigration crackdown, spearheaded by Sir Keir Starmer, could leave the UK economy up to £4.4bn worse off.
  • The assessment predicts a £1.2bn loss over five years, with a potential maximum negative impact of £4.4bn, primarily due to reduced university tuition fees and a fall in income tax.
  • Key policies include shortening the post-study stay for international graduate students from two years to 18 months and increasing the English language requirement for skilled worker visas.
  • These changes are projected to deter 11,000 to 15,000 international students annually and reduce graduate visa applications by 16,000 per year by 2030.
  • Experts warn that the reforms will have significant negative consequences for economic growth, university funding, and the UK's competitiveness in attracting global talent.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in