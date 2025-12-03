Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why this abandoned village is about to reopen

St Giles church in the village of Imber
St Giles church in the village of Imber (Getty)
  • Imber Village in Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, an abandoned settlement, is scheduled to reopen to the public from 29 December until 1 January.
  • The village's 150 residents were evicted in 1943 to allow American troops to train for the invasion of Europe during the Second World War, and after the war, they were not permitted to return.
  • Currently under the control of the Ministry of Defence, public access to Imber is typically restricted to just a handful of days each year.
  • Visitors during the designated open days can explore historic buildings, including a manor house, a pub, and the Grade I-listed St Giles church, as well as disused military equipment.
  • The village recently hosted its last ever funeral in January 2023 for former resident Ray Nash, who wished to be buried there, and was last opened in August for the annual Imberbus event.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in