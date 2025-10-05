Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Governor says Trump gave him ‘ultimatum’ and is calling up National Guard

Members of the National Guard walk, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, during the first day of a partial government shutdown in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Members of the National Guard walk, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, during the first day of a partial government shutdown in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard (REUTERS)
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker revealed the Trump administration plans to federalise 300 members of the state’s National Guard after issuing an "ultimatum".
  • Pritzker strongly opposes the move, calling it "outrageous and un-American" and asserting it is about "control" rather than "safety", refusing to call up the state's troops.
  • The Trump administration has previously deployed troops to other Democratic-led cities, including Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Memphis, and Portland.
  • The announcement follows recent incidents in the Chicago area, including a shooting involving Border Patrol agents in Broadview and ongoing clashes at an ICE facility.
  • Similar disputes are occurring in Oregon, where state and city leaders sued the Trump administration over troop deployment, with a federal judge temporarily blocking the action in Portland.
