Drug use appears to be changing in England

The Conversation Original report by Sally McManus, Sarah Morris
  • The latest Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey (APMS) indicates that drug use appears to be changing in England, suggesting a higher prevalence than official figures.
  • The APMS found 18.1% of 16- to 24-year-olds reported illicit drug use in the past year, exceeding the 16.5% reported by the Crime Survey for England and Wales.
  • Approximately 3% of participants reported non-medical use of prescription opioids, such as fentanyl and oxycodone, highlighting this as a more widespread issue than heroin use.
  • Cannabis dependence nearly doubled from 2.8% in 2014 to 5.4% in 2023-2024, a rise likely due to increased potency of cannabis products rather than a significant increase in overall usage.
  • The survey also noted a shift in dependence patterns, with signs of drug dependence now similarly common in young men and women aged 16-24, and only one in five seeking support for their drug use.
